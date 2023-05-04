The House of Marigold Derby Celebration

If you’re looking to celebrate the fastest two minutes in sports in Kentucky without having to hit the racetrack, The House of Marigold has you covered Thursday through Sunday of Derby week! Please consider the new brunch and lunch spot’s Golden Guide to Derby Week below for any upcoming local Derby related placements you may have.

Thursday, May 4 “Thurby” Day – Bubbles & Biscuits and Golden Hour Dinner

· From 8 to 11 a.m., the restaurant will be offering a to-go special of two hot brown biscuits and a bottle of prosecco and a carafe of orange juice. Later that evening, the restaurant will be offering a Golden Hour four-course dinner with wine from 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 5, Oaks Day – Bubbles & Biscuits and Margs with Marigold

· Along with to-go biscuits and mimosas from 8 to 11 a.m., the restaurant will feature a street taco station with seasonal margaritas.

Saturday, May 6, Derby Day – Bubbles & Biscuits and Party at the House

· Along with to-go biscuits and mimosas from 8 to 11 a.m., the restaurant will be hosting an in-house cookout with special food and drink specials from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 – Hangover Brunch

· Need a cure from a week-long Derby celebration? Stop by The House of Marigold for a four-course brunch featuring bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

The House of Marigold is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations for Derby week are strongly recommended. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.thehouseofmarigold.com/