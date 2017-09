The Illest-strator Drawing Workshop

Level up your illustration skills with comic artist Kevlen Goodner. This free workshop will be held at Leeds on October 28, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. for ages 16 and above. There are a limited number of spaces available…sign up today!

Kevlen’s art is on display in the Leeds gallery until October 28. Stop in and see his work!

For more information visit leedscenter.org