The Kentucky Colonels Cocktail Party

Friday, November 3, 2017, 6-10:30 pm

Galt House Hotel’s Grand Ballroom

Mingle with Colonels from all over the world while enjoying a delicious sampling of hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Dance to the music of the popular band Caribou — made up of Kentucky Colonels. Evening includes: Bourbon Tasting, Performances by the Louisville Leopards and The Winner’s Circle Robotics and two complimentary drink tickets included. Don’t miss the Commanding General’s “Welcome Remarks” including the Legendary Kentucky Colonels Toast.

For more information visit kycolonels.org