The Kentucky State Fair - 2025

There’s no place like the Kentucky State Fair where you can find “summer summed up.” The beloved annual event deeply rooted in the heart of Kentucky showcases the best of the Bluegrass.

From August 14-24, the Kentucky State Fair will offer many of its beloved attractions like AgLand, delicious fried food, and a wide array of entertainment options that cater to all fairgoers.

For more information, please call 502.367.5000 or visit kystatefair.org/