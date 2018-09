The Kentucky Veteran Project Exhibit

Military veterans may have put down their rifles, but the Kentucky Arts Council is asking them to pick up their brushes, pencils and other art tools to participate in an exhibit that features and honors their service.

The exhibit will be on display Nov. 5-28, in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, before embarking on a yearlong statewide tour in December.

For more information call (502) 892-3120