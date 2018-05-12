The Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest

A celebration of Kentucky vineyards and wine-making in downtown Nicholasville on York Street. 12 Wineries from across the state will be there, plus 40 craft and food vendors, live music and more. Tasting tickets: $30 at the door. Art & Crafts and food area are free to browse and enjoy.

Wine Tasting Open: Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Arts & Crafts Fair Open: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Food Court Open: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*Must be 21 years of age for wine tastings.

For more information visit kywinefest.com