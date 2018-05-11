The Taste of Jessamine County

R. J. Corman Railroad Group 101 R. J. Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Sample tasty dishes from more than 75 chefs and aspiring celebrity chefs. This huge community event features food, fun and fellowship.

Held at the R.J. Corman Hangar, 101 R.J. Corman Drive in Nicholasville.

Hosted by First Southern National Bank. Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 each for children and may be purchased from any First Southern National Bank Team Member, at a First Southern location, or pay at the door on the day of the event, or by phone at 859-885-1222.

For more information call  859-885-1222 or visit kywinefest.com

R. J. Corman Railroad Group 101 R. J. Corman Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky
859-885-1222
