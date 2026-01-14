The Louisville Jewish Film Festival

28th Annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival to Take Place

In-Person and Virtually, February 7 – 22, 2026

In-person and virtual passes/tickets are now available. Highlights include opening night film/event with live film, “Welcome to Yiddishland,” civil rights film “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round”, “Tatami”, a political thriller made co-directed by an Israeli and an Iranian filmmaker, “Midas Man”, which spotlights the “Fifth Beatle” in 1950s London, and “The Sea”, a film about a 12-year-old Palestinian boy which will close out the Festival.

The Trager Family Jewish Community Center presents its 28th annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival taking place from Saturday, February 7 – Sunday, February 22. The festival will showcase 9 in-person films and 6 full-length/1 short virtual films as part of the season. In-person films will be shown at the Trager Family JCC, Speed Museum Cinema, The Filson Historical Society, Cinemark Mall St. Matthews and more. In addition, the festival will feature programming to accompany certain film screenings.

The 2026 Louisville Jewish Film Festival offers a blend of comedies, dramas, documentaries and short films from filmmakers and countries around the globe. Tickets start at $12 per film with live, virtual and all-inclusive packages available that include discounted pricing. All tickets are on sale at jewishlouisville.org/filmfestival.

For more information, please visit jewishlouisville.org/filmfestiva