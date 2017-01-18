The Marine Biology and Conservation Lecture Series

Thomas More College, along with the WAVE Foundation, presents the next installment of its Marine Biology and Conservation Lecture Series on January 18, 2017 at the Newport Aquarium. This lecture features Dr. Gitte McDonald a physiological and behavioral ecologist and Assistant Professor of Vertebrate Ecology at the Moss Landing Marine Laboratories in Monterey Bay in CA. She specializes in marine vertebrates, including sea lions, elephant seals and penguins and will be giving a talk titled "Emperors of the Ice: The Physiological Ecology of an Iconic Antarctic Predator, the Emperor Penguin."

One of McDonald’s main areas of study is the adaptations that animals have that allow them to live in extreme conditions. Her research program currently involves: determining the diving capacity of breath-hold divers, and determining the energetic requirements of foraging. She is able to work with a broad range of species in diverse habitats such as the Antarctic.

The Marine Biology and Conservation Lecture Series is a joint effort between Thomas More College and the WAVE foundation to address and promote critical issues in the fields of marine biology and conservation. Now in its second year, the lecture series brings in scientists, naturalists, educators and other experts in their field to speak on a variety of topics geared toward the general public and students of all ages.

January 18, 2017 Agenda

Riverside Room at the Newport Aquarium

* 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm drinks, appetizers, & animal encounters

* 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm presentation

* 8:00 pm - 8:30 pm question and answer session

Tickets are $20 for general admission.

For more information or to register online visit http://thomasmore.edu/biology/marine_biology_lecture_series.cfm