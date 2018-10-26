The Mary Ellen & Jim Wayne Miller Celebration

The Oct. 28 event will feature readings of Professor Miller’s work, poetry about her, and tributes to her influence as a writer and teacher followed by a reception and book sale. It will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) in the Kentucky Room of the Kentucky Museum and Library and is open to the public.

The Celebration also includes a poetry writing competition for WKU students. Ten finalists will participate in a workshop with Dr. Cheryl Hopson, author of Black Notes (2013) and Fragile (2017) and Assistant Professor of African American Studies at WKU. Three monetary awards will be presented as part of the Celebration.

For more information visit wku.edu/english/mejwm_celebration/index.php