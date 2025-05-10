× Expand Master Musicians Festival

Master Musicians Festival introduces Young Songwriters Retreat

The Master Musicians Festival (MMF) has long been known for its emphasis on music education and offering performance opportunities to young songwriters. A new initiative announced today by the non-profit festival marries these two mission-centric efforts, creating a free day-long mentorship experience for 30 budding musicians.MMF’s Young Songwriters Retreat will debut from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10. The event is presented by Lake Cumberland Resort III, Lake Cumberland Property Investments and Burnside Tourism, and will be hosted at Lake Cumberland Resort III’s event venue The CW Lodge in Burnside. MMF Executive Director Tiffany Finley said it is the perfect space for hosting this kind of retreat, with scenic views and a quiet environment for participating musicians to get creative.

Only 30 spots are available for the retreat and participation is free. Interested musicians can register at mastermusiciansfestival.org by selecting “Young Songwriters Retreat Application” in the menu.

For more information, e-mail mastermusiciansfestival@gmail.com.

The 32nd Master Musicians Festival, presented by Somerset 106 and Somerset Tourism, will be July 11-12, 2025, at Somerset Community College’s Festival Field. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a ticket-holding adult. View the lineup and purchase tickets at mastermusiciansfestival.org.

For more information, please visit mastermusiciansfestival.org/