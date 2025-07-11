The Master Musicians Festival - Somerset

× Expand Master Musicians Festival

The Master Musicians Festival

The Master Musicians Festival is an outdoor two-day music festival held annually in July in Somerset, Kentucky.

The Master Musicians Festival endeavors each year to bring a wide variety of multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-racial music to our eclectic stage – from the blues to bluegrass, from celtic to Haitian roots, from rock ‘n’ roll to jazz to progressive newgrass to country to Americana and everything in between – for the best ticket price around.

The Master Musicians Festival is led by a non-profit, all-volunteer board of directors made up of artist, educators, business leaders, and other community-minded citizens dedicated to bringing musical excellence to rural Kentucky.

For more information, please visit mastermusiciansfestival.org/