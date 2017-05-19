Campbellsville University and Town Hall Productions will present “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in the annual “Shakespeare Under the Stars” production May 18-20.

The comedy begins at 8 p.m. on Stapp Lawn at 102 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Everyone is invited. There is no admission, but you are invited to pay whatever you can. You should take your own camping/lawn chair to the performance.

For more information visit campbellsville.edu