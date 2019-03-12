The Mocktail Project’s “A Drink for You” at the Frazier

Tickets are now available for The Mocktail Project’s second annual “A Drink for You” event, designed to celebrate mixology’s role in creating safer, more inclusive social settings.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the Frazier History Museum. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online at themocktailproject.com.

The program - which features music, signature mocktails and cocktails, food from local chefs, and a live mocktail competition - is designed to create a space where cocktails and mocktails co-exist.

For more information visit themocktailproject.com