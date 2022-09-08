The Nashville Songwriter at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Presented by Jagoe Homes - September 8th

Join us for an evening of music under the stars! The Nashville Songwriter takes place September 8th in the outdoor stage area on our north lawn. Seating will not be provided, so bring your own chair or blanket. Gates open at 6:30 pm, concert begins at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 each for general admission. Bar and concessions will available during the concert in the outdoor stage area.

Featuring professional songwriters based in Nashville, Tennessee, the series focuses on both hit makers and those searching for their first hit. The series highlights stories and lives of those working to create the soundtrack of America. Each event features several Nashville-based songwriters offering the backstory on their work and sharing personal experiences that shape their songs.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/