The Nutcracker Tea Party at Spindletop Hall

Experience the THE NUTCRACKER up close while enjoying a sumptuous meal at the magnificent Spindletop Hall. Choose to attend the afternoon tea for a light meal and a quick tour through the land of sweets or the full dinner for an entire evening of entertainment. Marie and the Nutcracker Prince, Snow Queen, Sugar Plum and the other magical guests will re-enact the Stahlbaum holiday party, midnight battle, and tour through the Land of Sweets to the timeless music of Tchaikovsky. Lexington Ballet performs this beautiful masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Both the Tea Party and the Dinner Party will have table service dining. Please add comments to the ticket order if there are special seating needs or to request groups to be seated together. A cash bar will be available for beer, wine, and spirits.

TEA PARTY MENU

A selection of finger sandwiches

Cranberry-orange scones with lemon curd (V)

Open faced smoked salmon sandwich, dill cream cheese, capers, shaved red onion, rye

Chipotle pimento cheese on country white with roasted red pepper (V)

Roast turkey breast, arugula, and cranberry jam on wheat toasts

Nutella and coconut fingers (V)

A selection of sweets

Chocolate espresso cookies (V)

House made gingerbread (V)

Chocolate pecan squares (V)

Petite fours (V)

House made sugar plums (V)

A selection of beverages with traditional accompaniments

Tea, Coffee and Cocoa

For more information call (859) 233-3925 or visit lexingtonballet.org