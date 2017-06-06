The Old Forester Speakeasy Series

Listen up all you Daddys and Dames, it's time to get dolled up and get a wiggle on at the Old Forester Speakeasy at the Frazier History Museum!  Our native spirit has a rich history and tremendous persistence on Louisville's Main Street, thriving before & after, and surviving through our country's noble experiment. We invite you to come celebrate with the only bourbon enjoyed before, during, and after prohibition, that is still made by the same company. So grab your squeeze and make a clean sneak to the Old Forester Speakeasy where guests will enjoy Whiskey Row Series tastings, great grub, and live music by Billy Goat Strut Revue that will have you hoofing all night long!  

Tuesday, June 6th, 6:30pm-9:30pm

Frazier History Museum, 829 West Main Street, Louisville, KY

Price: $25 General Admission, $20 for Frazier Members

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org

