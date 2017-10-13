The Phantom of the Opera

Louisville Memorial Auditorium in conjunction with The William H. Bauer Foundation and FORCHT Bank will be hosting a fundraiser on Friday, October 13th 2017 from 7:00pm – 10:00pm. The silent movie version of “The Phantom of the Opera” will be presented and accompanied by Timothy L. Baker and David Pilkinton/Guest Organist playing the historic Pilcher Pipe Organ.

The admission will be a donation of $10 per person to see the original 1925 movie production starring Lon Chaney featuring the movie score as played on the pipe organ as it was during the original showing of the masterpiece. No advance tickets or donations will be needed so interested guests can show up that evening for general admission seating where cash or credit card payments will be accepted.

The evening will start with a reception in the main lobby beginning at 7:00 p.m. which will have a delicious Hors d’oeuvres Bar by Get It On A Bun at Booty’s and a fun photo balloon wall inspired by the legendary movie as presented by the creative team from Ah, Whatta ‘Bout Mimi! There will also be a raffle for a basket of movie memorabilia and other collectibles available for purchase. For guests’ comfort there will be lounge areas set-up so everyone attending can experience the beauty of the remarkable venue. Guests are welcome to come in their favorite costume from the era!

After the fundraiser a series of renovations will begin including new carpeting in the main hallway outside of the auditorium as well as fresh paint in public areas and ceiling fans in the main rehearsal hall and dressing rooms. The projects will be completed before the holiday season and programming begins in late November 2017.

For more information call (502) 584-4911 or visit louisvillememorialauditorium.com