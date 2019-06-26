The Poetry Dinner Series at the Holly Hill Inn

The Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street in Midway, celebrates its 40th year as a Kentucky restaurant with a toast to decades of inspiration from Kentucky’s renowned poet community.

The Poetry Dinner Series is a summer of multicourse, prix fixe menus scheduled June 26-Oct. 5. The series begins June 26 with former Kentucky poet laureate George Ella Lyon and her poem Where I’m From.

“This series is a gift to myself,” said Ouita Michel, Holly Hill Inn owner and chef. “I have long been inspired by poetry, reading it and writing it.

“I like the idea of bringing artists together to more fully express our unique Kentucky culture and given Kentucky's fertile literary traditions, the series seemed a natural fit.”

Rebecca Gayle Howell, Poetry Editor for Oxford American and James Still Writer-in-Residence at Hindman Settlement School in Knott County, Ky., curated the series. Michel and Holly Hill Inn chef de cuisine Tyler McNabb will create menus that bring to life each poem’s Kentucky experience with, as always, the freshest meats and produce from Bluegrass farms.

Holly Hill Inn Poetry Dinner Series 2019 poets

George Ella Lyon, Where I'm From, June 26-July 13

Maurice Manning, Bucolic LXXVIII, July 17-July 27

Crystal Wilkinson, O Tobacco, July 31-Aug. 10

Silas House, Hazel Dickens, Aug. 14-24

Nickole Brown, Dixie Highway, Aug. 28-Sept. 7

Pam Sexton, The End of the River, Sept. 11-21

Ada Limón, The Carrying, Sept. 25-Oct. 5

“I see poetry as an extension of Kentucky as memory and place and emotion,” Michel said, “I often see and experience my cooking in the same way.”

Multicourse dinner, with vegetarian options, is $50. Award-winning wine list and full bar with premium spirits and bourbons available. For reservations, call (859) 846-4732 or go to hollyhillinn.com.

