The Quaker City Night Hawks in Concert

The Burl 375 Thompson Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The Quaker City Night Hawks in Concert

The Quaker City Night Hawks – Sam Anderson and David Matsler on vocals and guitars, Pat Adams on bass, Aaron Haynes on drums — are a Southern band, to be sure. But it's not the South we've come to expect from Rock and Roll. Equally influenced by ZZ Top and science fiction, the Dallas Observer's Best Band of 2015 writes of landscapes both familiar and foreign.

"This whole record sums up that feeling when you finally start to realize that you've been surrounded by bullshit," says frontman Sam Anderson. "It's immense and depressing at first to understand that things aren’t the way people told you they would be growing up, but coming out the other side, you see everybody else is in the same boat. We've been lied to for a long time, but now it's time to figure it out and move on and do something about it."

The Quaker City Night Hawks – who have solidified a raucous live show by opening for Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges and Lucero, -- have been far out there, but they're anything but low down as they prepare for their first major foray into the national spotlight.

