Shrek the Musical, Jr.

to Google Calendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00

Ragged Edge Community Theatre 111 South Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

 Shrek the Musical, Jr.

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre!  Shrek the Musical, Jr. is based on the Oscar-winning animated film.  It’s “A Big Bright, Beautiful World” as Shrek the ogre leads a coast of fairytale misfits on tan adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.  Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek Jr. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Shrek, Jr. The Musical will be performed on the Ragged Edge stage the weekends of:  November 10-12 & 17-19, 2017.

For more information visit raggededgetheatre.org

Info
Ragged Edge Community Theatre 111 South Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shrek the Musical, Jr. - 2017-11-12 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Submit Yours