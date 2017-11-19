Shrek the Musical, Jr.

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre! Shrek the Musical, Jr. is based on the Oscar-winning animated film. It’s “A Big Bright, Beautiful World” as Shrek the ogre leads a coast of fairytale misfits on tan adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek Jr. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Shrek, Jr. The Musical will be performed on the Ragged Edge stage the weekends of: November 10-12 & 17-19, 2017.

