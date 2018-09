The Red Mile Million for Standardbreds

Owners of the Red Mile, the Hambletonian Society and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission have announced the creation of a $3 million race day. The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, and will include the commonwealth’s first-ever $1 million race in The Red Mile Million for Standardbreds.

