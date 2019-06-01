The Salato Sampler
Salato WIldlife Education Center 1 Sportsman’s Lane, Kentucky 40601
If you like good food, good music, and fine beverages– then join us for an evening at the Salato Wildlife Education Center. The Salato Sampler is a fundraising event for the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort, KY. Sample excellent Kentucky bourbon, wine, and beer, collect free bourbon glasses, taste delicious local food, bid in a silent auction, and listen to great live music! All proceeds from this event benefit the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a non-profit foundation that supports the needs of the Salato Center.
For more information call 1-800-858-1549 or visit fw.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Salato-Wildlife-Education-Center.aspx