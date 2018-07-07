“The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price

Exhibit Dates: July 7 – August 7, 2018

Artist Reception: Saturday, July 7th, 3-5

Location: B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Ave, Lou, KY 40206 HOURS: <-F 10-5:30, Sat 10-3

Philadelphia based artist, Liz Price, returns to her native Louisville to exhibit her newest paintings.

Using flowers, patterned fabrics and household objects as their starting point, Liz Price’s new paintings seek to capture clear shapes of light as they fall on complex arrangements.

Liz Price completed a BA from the University of Louisville and an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania. She also attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine, and Columbia University. She currently lives in Philadelphia where she served as the President of the Fleisher Art Memorial community art center until 2012.

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com/