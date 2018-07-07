“The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price

to Google Calendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

“The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price

Exhibit Dates: July 7 – August 7, 2018

Artist Reception: Saturday, July 7th, 3-5

Location: B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Ave, Lou, KY 40206 HOURS: <-F 10-5:30, Sat 10-3

Philadelphia based artist, Liz Price, returns to her native Louisville to exhibit her newest paintings.

Using flowers, patterned fabrics and household objects as their starting point, Liz Price’s new paintings seek to capture clear shapes of light as they fall on complex arrangements.

Liz Price completed a BA from the University of Louisville and an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania. She also attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine, and Columbia University. She currently lives in Philadelphia where she served as the President of the Fleisher Art Memorial community art center until 2012.

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com/

Info
B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - “The Shape of Flowers,” New Paintings by Liz Price - 2018-07-07 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

June 25, 2018

Tuesday

June 26, 2018

Wednesday

June 27, 2018

Thursday

June 28, 2018

Friday

June 29, 2018

Saturday

June 30, 2018

Sunday

July 1, 2018

Submit Yours