The Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

Come join us for a walk back in time and discover why La Grange is such a haunted little town. You will visit places and people of today and you will hear about the people who inhabited those places in the past.

This is a two hour walking tour with 100 % authentic experiences and history.

For ages 13 and up. $18 per person with 15 spaces available per tour. Reservation required.

Tour starts at 208 E. Main Street at the Welcome Center. Please arrive 15 mins before tour starts.

We encourage you to bring your camera and a flashlight.

Tour is rain or shine. (we may cancel ior severe weather)

Group tours available for 10 or more.

Tour Dates -check Facebook Page for Times: The Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

Oct 4 - 6

Oct 11 - 13

Oct 18-20

Oct 25 - 27

Oct 31

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or on Facebook The Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours