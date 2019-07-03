The Springhouse Music Series

Castle & Key Distillery kicks off the Springhouse Music Series on the first Wednesday of the month, starting July 3rd from 5-8:30pm. This family friendly event will take place on the Springhouse lawn with free admission. The first of the series will feature beverages from Counter 17 and Country Boy Brewing, a Daughters' Southern food pop-up, Kona Ice Truck, Clayton & Crume, and a performance by Matt Castle. We encourage guests to bring lawn chairs as seating is limited. Only service animals are permitted. We look forward to hosting you for music, food, drinks, and more!

Future Dates:

August 7th

September 4th

For more information call (502) 395-9070 or visit castleandkey.com

