The Springhouse Music Series

Castle & Key Distillery"s Springhouse Music Series on August 7 from 5-8:30pm. This family friendly event will take place on the Springhouse lawn with free admission.

We encourage guests to bring lawn chairs as seating is limited. Only service animals are permitted. We look forward to hosting you for music, food, drinks, and more!

Future Dates:

September 4th

For more information call (502) 395-9070 or visit castleandkey.com