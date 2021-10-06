The Springhouse Music Series at Castle & Key Distillery

The Springhouse Music Series

Join us on the first Wednesday every month starting July through October for a night of live music, local food, and drinks on the Springhouse lawn. Bring your friends, family, and a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the evening. Gate opens at 5pm with music starting at 6pm. Reserve your ticket today!

July 7th - Brett Higgins & Donnie Bowling

August 4th - Lauren Mink

September 1st - Jordan English

October 6th - Trippin Roots

For more information call (502) 395-9070 or visit castleandkey.com