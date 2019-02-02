The Steel Woods at The Warehouse at Mt. Victor

The Warehouse at Mt. Victor 2539 Mt. Victor Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

The Steel Woods at The Warehouse at Mt. Victor

Nashville based southern-inspired rock band The Steel Woods will perform at The Warehouse at Mt. Victor on February 2 in support of their anticipated new album  Old News, which releases on January 18 via Woods Music/Thirty Tigers. Centered around the soulful and commanding vocals of lead singer Wes Bayliss and the instrumental prowess of guitarist Jason (Rowdy) Cope, The Steel Woods are a band steeped in Southern culture with a modern approach and powerful intensity. The band's sophomore release makes a statement in the continuing evolution of The Steel Woods as a unit and the Bayliss/Cope combo as songwriters, something their 2017 debut   Straw In The Wind only scratched the surface of.

For more information visit warehouseatmtvictor.com

