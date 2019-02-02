The Steel Woods at The Warehouse at Mt. Victor

Nashville based southern-inspired rock band The Steel Woods will perform at The Warehouse at Mt. Victor on February 2 in support of their anticipated new album Old News, which releases on January 18 via Woods Music/Thirty Tigers. Centered around the soulful and commanding vocals of lead singer Wes Bayliss and the instrumental prowess of guitarist Jason (Rowdy) Cope, The Steel Woods are a band steeped in Southern culture with a modern approach and powerful intensity. The band's sophomore release makes a statement in the continuing evolution of The Steel Woods as a unit and the Bayliss/Cope combo as songwriters, something their 2017 debut Straw In The Wind only scratched the surface of.

For more information visit warehouseatmtvictor.com