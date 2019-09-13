"The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre

to Google Calendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00

Sipp Theatre 336 Main St., Paintsville, Kentucky 41240

"The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre

"The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth"  is a play containing read stories from real people.  SIPP Theatre in Paintsville, KY, Sept. 13, 20, 21 at 8PM, Sept. 15, 22 at  3.  Special music 1/2 hr. before each show.

Follow on Facebook: The Historic SIPP Theatre

For more information call (606) 297-3305.

Info

Sipp Theatre 336 Main St., Paintsville, Kentucky 41240 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - "The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre - 2019-09-13 20:00:00