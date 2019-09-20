"The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" at the Sipp Theatre

"The Story Patch: "Told for the Truth" is a play containing read stories from real people. SIPP Theatre in Paintsville, KY, Sept. 13, 20, 21 at 8PM, Sept. 15, 22 at 3. Special music 1/2 hr. before each show.

Follow on Facebook: The Historic SIPP Theatre

For more information call (606) 297-3305.