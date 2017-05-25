The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

The Searchers * (1956), directed by John Ford. Arguably one of the five best westerns ever made, The Searchers is a crowning achievement for both John Ford and John Wayne. The drama is intense, the scenery stunning, and several of the lines have become very quotable. Also with Jeffrey Hunter, Vera Miles, Natalie Wood, Harry Carey Jr. and Ward Bond.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com