The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952), directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly. A legendary musical-comedy about the switch to sound movies in the 1920s, there are laughs, songs, and dances with Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. And don’t forget the fantastic Jean Hagen as Lina Lamont. What a role! What a performance! What? No Oscar? Like Casablanca, this is a film that can be watched over and over again.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com