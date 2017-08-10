The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade * (1989), directed by Steven Spielberg. It’s gonna be a long time between the last Indiana Jones saga and the next one, so it seems to be the time to bring you the third in the series. Sean Connery plays Indiana’s father and there is more than enough action, plus plenty of thrills, to share. If you choose to see this, you will have “chosen wisely.”

