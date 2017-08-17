The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Way Out West * (1937), directed by James Horne, plus Another Nice Mess: The Restored Laurel and Hardy * (1932), various directors. This is a really big deal! For the first time since the Summer Classics Series began, there are finally Laurel and Hardy films available for showing, and in brand-new digital restorations. Way Out West is one of their two best features, and the four short subjects, which are total in length to another feature, are Helpmates, Their First Mistake, County Hospital, and the Oscar-winning The Music Box. This is your chance to enjoy a very special program and support the classic comedy of two of the greats.

