The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

The Princess Bride (1987), directed by Rob Reiner. Yeah, I know … it played last year. But it was also one of the biggest hits ever, so it’s worth another go for the fans of this charming tale of a grandpa (Peter Falk) reading the tale of The Princess Bride to his grandson (Fred Savage). The ensuing film will captivate you with characters created by Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright, Andre the Giant, Carol Kane and Billy Crystal.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com