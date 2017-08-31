The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Sunset Boulevard (1950), directed by Billy Wilder. Here is the dark side of how movies changed from silent to sound in a grim film noir about a faded movie star and a desperate screenwriter who will do anything to make his career. The cast includes William Holden, Gloria Swanson, Erich Von Stroheim, Nancy Olson, and Jack Webb, and includes cameos by the likes of Cecil B. DeMille and Buster Keaton. Are you ready for your close-up?

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com