The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more. 

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

 The Maltese Falcon (1941), directed by John Huston. Humphrey Bogart gained A-list stardom by playing hard-boiled detective Sam Spade in this adaptation of Dashiell Hammet’s novel. Come see a new digital restoration of a true movie classic, which also features Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, Elisha Cook Jr., and a treasure trove of 1940s character players.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com

