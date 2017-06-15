The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

The King and I * (1956), directed by Walter Lang. One of the most fondly remembered Rodgers and Hammerstein films has, until recently, been one of the hardest to see. For years there were no 35mm prints, and that hasn’t changed. Then there were no digital restorations. Now there is, so you can enjoy all the engaging music and performances by Yul Brynner (in his most famous role; he kept playing it on stage until he died), Deborah Kerr, and Rita Moreno. Shall we dance?

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com