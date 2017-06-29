The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Spartacus (1960), directed by Stanley Kubrick. There are two really terrific reasons to show this again. We just had Trumbo, the biopic of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo who was blacklisted during the McCarthy era. His hiring and screen credit on this film helped bring about the end of that shameful event. And the cherry on this cake is that 2016 is the 100th birthday (December 9th) of producer-star Kirk Douglas, who is still with us. The dream cast also includes Jean Simmons, Laurence Olivier, Charles Laughton, and Tony Curtis.

