The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

The Best Years of Our Lives * (1947), directed by William Wyler. Winner of seven Academy Awards (eight if you count an honorary Oscar) for best picture, director, screenwriter, actor, supporting actor, and music score should be seen more often. What better way to honor our returning troops than with our first series screening of this most heartfelt drama of WWII vets readjusting to civilian life in peacetime. Starring are Fredric March, Myrna Loy, Dana Andrews, Virginia Mayo, Theresa Wright, and Hoagy Carmichael. Actual wounded soldier Harold Russell won both best supporting actor, and that honorary Oscar for bringing attention to the difficulties faced by his fellow veterans.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com