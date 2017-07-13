The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), directed by Blake Edwards. Other than the awful miscasting of Mickey Rooney, this is a truly special film for many, based on the book by Truman Capote, and starring Audrey Hepburn in her signature role, George Peppard, and Kentucky’s own Patricia Neal. It features Oscar winning music by Henry Mancini, but garnered no such honor for The Cat.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com