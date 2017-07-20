The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

The Birds (1963), directed by Alfred Hitchcock. After all these years, it still seems strange that Hitchcock didn’t cast Gregory Peck. However, Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Suzanne Pleshette, and Jessica Tandy will keep you ducking for cover. And once you see it, you’ll forever keep watching the trees!

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com