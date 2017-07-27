The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), directed by Frank Capra. In the good old days, when even crooked politicians had some honor, Jimmy Stewart shines as the freshman senator coping with his ideals being tarnished. The great cast includes Jean Arthur, Claude Rains, Edward Arnold, and Harry Carey. Forget the current sewer crawl going on in our country, this is a political adventure that will leave you smiling.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com