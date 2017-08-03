The Kentucky Theatre Summer Classic Film Series

The Summer Classic Film Series returns, bringing old favorites to the big screen. Each screening involves organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home,” and more.

Showtimes are 1:30 PM and 7:15PM.

Hud (1963), directed by Martin Ritt. Paul Newman serves up one of his most memorable characters as a narcissistic heel who rides roughshod over everyone, including his family. With Brandon DeWilde, Oscar-winners Melvyn Douglas and Kentuckian Patricia Neal, and two smaller roles for B-movie faves of the day: John Ashley and Yvette Vickers.

For more information visit kentuckytheater.com