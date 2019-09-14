The Tamburitzans

Founded in 1937, the Tamburitzans are the longest-running multicultural song and dance company in the United States. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company's members were originally all full-time students at Duquesne University. In 2014, Duquesne announced the Tamburitzans would become an independent, nonprofit organization. The group now accepts students from other Pittsburgh-based universities. The Tamburitzans continue to dazzle audiences year after year with elaborate costumes and incredibly versatile musicians, singers and dancers. The group is dedicated to preserving and perpetuating the cultural heritages of Eastern Europe and its neighbors through performance, while awarding scholarships to talented and deserving student performers.

