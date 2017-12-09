The Velveteen Rabbit Christmas Musical

The Kingdom Center 817 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky

The Velveteen Rabbit Christmas Musical

Based on the classic children's book by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit Christmas Musical tells the story of a toy that wanted to become real. After being given to young Michael as a Christmas gift, the Velveteen Rabbit begins his transformation through encounters with other nursery toys, wild rabbits and other woodland creatures. When Michael falls ill, the Velveteen Rabbit helps to bring him back to health and in return, receives a special reward. With the help of a magical fairy, the Velveteen Rabbit becomes a Real Rabbit to all and rejoins Michael and his family for another Christmas celebration. The songs are set to familiar Christmas carols, and the musical is performed in one act and lasts less than an hour. This is the perfect show for all ages and will put you in the holiday spirit!

Friday, December 8 | 7PM

Saturday, December 9 | 2PM & 7PM

The Kingdom Center | 817 Winchester Rd

$12 | $10 for children 12 and under   

For more information call 859.489.2683 or visit InnovationArts.net

The Kingdom Center 817 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.489.2683
