The Wailers at Grand Theatre Frankfort

Since 1974, Bob Marley & The Wailers have recorded, toured, and performed before millions of fans in multiple countries. They have claim to more than 250,000 Bob Marley & The Wailers records sold since the early 70s, including 1977’s Exodus, declared Best Album of the Century in 1999 by Time Magazine. The BBC named “One Love” Song of the Millennium that same year. The New York Times named Bob Marley the most significant musician of the century, and Rolling Stone magazine name Bob Marley & The Wailers Band of the Year in 1976. All of these accolades were made possible with the Wailers band creation of and participation in timeless, distinctive music; intricate arrangements, and lyrics that touched fans everywhere.

The legendary Wailers band is carrying its revolutionary sound and message to loyal fans around the world. Steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ band members, The Wailers are on the brink of musical history!

Sponsor – Marie and Bill Cull

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com/