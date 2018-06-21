The Wastelanders Summer Exhibition

On June 21, West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) opens The Wastelanders Summer Exhibition, a group exhibition featuring works in a variety of media by members of the Paducah-based artists collective The Wastelanders.

The Wastelanders will open with a free reception from 5 - 7 p.m. in the Bill Ford Gallery, located within PSAD's 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street in Paducah's Lower Town. The exhibition will be on display through August 6. Bill Ford Gallery hours are Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibiting artists are E.J. Abell , Paula Danby, Mark Donham, Nancy Flowers, Juanita Neal Gilliam, Jason Hargrove, LaNelle Mason, Sandra Pfiefer, Jane Viterisi, and Ben Walker.

For more information call (270) 534.3901